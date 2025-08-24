Agriculture officials visit cotton growing areas for better cotton crop management

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, the Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab and the Directors General of the Agriculture Department Punjab are regularly visiting cotton-growing areas and supervising the teams deployed for farmers’ guidance.

During these visits, they meet farmers, learn about their issues, and take steps to resolve them. Furthermore, they review ongoing field activities.

In this connection, Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab, Shabbir Ahmad Khan, visited Khanewal and Sahiwal, while Director General Agriculture Extension, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, visited Pir Mahal.

Director General Agriculture Information, Agriculture Department Punjab, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, visited Multan, Khanewal, Jahanian, Lodhran, and Hasilpur. Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Agriculture Department Punjab, Dr. Amir Rasool, visited Mian Channu, Khanewal, and Jahanian.

The officers of the Agriculture Department Punjab, accompanied by cotton expert Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, inspected the cotton crop in Jahanian. During the visits, the experts advised farmers to carry out pest scouting of cotton crop regularly twice a week. They also guided farmers regarding better crop management and proper clean picking of cotton.