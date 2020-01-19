Agriculture, other depts alert to deal with locust threat: Langrial

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said on Sunday that locust was not only a problem of Punjab, as it had affected some 52 countries across the world.

In a statement issued here in connection with the locust attack in Sahiwal and other adjoining areas, he said that the Federal government department, Plant Protection and the Agriculture Department were fully alert to deal with the threat.

The minister said that agriculture and other departments had been mobilized to handle the situation, adding that surveillance teams had been deputed in areas where there was possibility of locust like in Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Okara.

The government teams were carrying out spray in case of any complaint whereas guidance was also been provided to farmers to manage the locust attack, he added.

He said, "During migration, locust makes a stopover at few areas, but later it leaves the area." He said fortunately there was no report of any new loss of crops by the locust attack.

