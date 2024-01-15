Open Menu

Agriculture Park Wana To Boost Pine Nut Production In South Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM

In the chilly and dry season, Pine Nut (Chilgoza), abundant in nourishing varieties, proves to be a unique gift of nature for South Waziristan

Pakistan stands as the fifth-largest global producer of pine nuts, annually contributing between twenty five to thirty billion rupees, with half of this is from South Waziristan, accounting for eight to ten billion annually, said officials on Monday.

The majority of Chilgoza forests span the areas of South Waziristan including Badar, Shawal, Kharmang, Angoor Ada.

While Chilgoza from South Waziristan is globally renowned, the local cultivators face challenges due to the lack of facilities and the spillover of insecurity from Afghan territories, causing prolonged distress for the local farming community.

Considering the struggles of cultivators, the Pakistani military, allocating a budget of 850 million rupees, has established a modern Agricultural Park equipped with state-of-the-art Pine Nut processing plants and storage facilities.

The aim of this Agricultural Park is to ensure the safety and preservation of the produce and varieties from Waziristan's cultivators.

Undoubtedly, as the Pakistani military remains engaged in securing the nation's borders, it is also actively contributing to improving the lives of the local population by introducing facilities and conveniences.

