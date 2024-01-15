Agriculture Park Wana To Boost Pine Nut Production In South Waziristan
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM
In the chilly and dry season, Pine Nut (Chilgoza), abundant in nourishing varieties, proves to be a unique gift of nature for South Waziristan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) In the chilly and dry season, Pine Nut (Chilgoza), abundant in nourishing varieties, proves to be a unique gift of nature for South Waziristan.
Pakistan stands as the fifth-largest global producer of pine nuts, annually contributing between twenty five to thirty billion rupees, with half of this is from South Waziristan, accounting for eight to ten billion annually, said officials on Monday.
The majority of Chilgoza forests span the areas of South Waziristan including Badar, Shawal, Kharmang, Angoor Ada.
While Chilgoza from South Waziristan is globally renowned, the local cultivators face challenges due to the lack of facilities and the spillover of insecurity from Afghan territories, causing prolonged distress for the local farming community.
Considering the struggles of cultivators, the Pakistani military, allocating a budget of 850 million rupees, has established a modern Agricultural Park equipped with state-of-the-art Pine Nut processing plants and storage facilities.
The aim of this Agricultural Park is to ensure the safety and preservation of the produce and varieties from Waziristan's cultivators.
Undoubtedly, as the Pakistani military remains engaged in securing the nation's borders, it is also actively contributing to improving the lives of the local population by introducing facilities and conveniences.
Recent Stories
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward
PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD
Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts
Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies of Peshawar
Courts not to compromise in dispensing justice to masses: AJK CJ
Sindh Chamber of Agriculture urges fair sale of imported fertilizer on authorize ..
ECP reveals minority seat candidates for 2024 polls
Political parties bound to hold intra-party polls: Caretaker Federal Minister fo ..
Sanghar: Candidates advised to strictly adhere to ECP code of conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers9 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates9 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward9 minutes ago
-
PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology9 minutes ago
-
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD9 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts9 minutes ago
-
Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies of Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
Courts not to compromise in dispensing justice to masses: AJK CJ12 minutes ago
-
ECP reveals minority seat candidates for 2024 polls8 minutes ago
-
Political parties bound to hold intra-party polls: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broad ..9 minutes ago
-
Sanghar: Candidates advised to strictly adhere to ECP code of conduct9 minutes ago
-
Judo trials commenced at SAU under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme28 minutes ago