Agriculture Production, Climate Dashboard launched at consultation on climate services for anticipatory actions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :An "Agriculture Production and Climate Dashboard" was formally launched during the closing session of the expert consultation on climate services for agricultural advisories and anticipatory actions in Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the expert consultation was aimed at sharing new development in the areas of weather monitoring and forecasting platforms and identify approaches for the effective utilisation of climate information in agricultural advisories and anticipatory action for humanitarian aid assistance at the time of climatic disaster for avoiding humanitarian crisis.

Chairman NDMA, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik lauded the efforts of all relevant institutions for improving the access to information related to agriculture and climate needed for regular planning as well as dealing the crisis emerging from climate change and associated hazards.

He underscored the need for enhancing information systems' capabilities with forecasting and projection tools to enable timely actions for dealing with crisis situation like 2022 Sindh floods.

He underscored the need for integration of these information datasets with NEOC which serve as a central digital hub for creating a common operating picture for disasters & generating early warning sys for proactive disaster management.

Mahr Sahibzad Khan, Director General, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), highlighted the PMD's role in generating timely agriculture advisory.

He emphasized that national institutions need to timely adopt and operationalized new technologies for weather forecasting as well as information communication.

He appreciated the role of International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) ICIMOD, for bringing state of the art technologies on climate modelling as well as capacity building of professionals working at the various national institutions of Pakistan.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Faisal Qamer, Intervention Manager, ICIMOD, said that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), and International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) are working together to develop innovative approaches that utilise weather outlooks and early warning systems to help vulnerable communities across Pakistan to prepare for climate-related crises.

Birendra Bajracharya, Chief of Party, SERVIR Programme of ICIMOD highlighted the importance of adoption of modern early warning systems needed as an effective adaptive measure to climate change in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region. He emphasized co-development with national partners for effective implementation.

Speaking about the system's capabilities, Dr. Bashir Ahmad said that the dashboard provides spatial and temporal information at a single on various aspects of agriculture including crop production, vegetables, livestock, water use and climate. Weather and Climate information is ingested from the National Drought Watch � Pakistan collaboratively developed by PMD, ICIMOD and PARC.