Agriculture Promotion: IPM Training Being Imparted To Agri-officials
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The agriculture department decided to provide integrated pest management (IPM) training to staffers of the 'Extension and Pest Warning Departments'.
According to official sources, "IPM is considered one of the best models for agriculture promotion as it not only enhances production but also reduces input expenses. The South Punjab Secretariat issued a training schedule.
"
Deputy Director (DD) of Technical Dr Haider Karar will impart training to staffers.
The training will be held in 11 districts of south Punjab,including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Vehari, and Khanewal.
The training will commence on February 19, and one day will be specific for staff of the relevant district.
The staffers of each district join the training on their training day at their respective district headquarters.
