Agriculture Research Institute Balochistan promotes saffron, broccoli cultivation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Balochistan on Wednesday hosted a seminar to highlight the potential of saffron and broccoli cultivation in the region.

The event was graced by the presence of Ali Akbar, the esteemed Secretary of the Agriculture & Cooperatives Department, as the chief guest, Special Secretary Jahangir Khan Kakar and other distinguish guests from different renowned organizations, Departments and Universities.

Renowned researchers from Agriculture Research , Agriculture Extension, the University of Balochistan, Women’s University, and other prominent institutions were also invited.

Director General Agriculture Research, Abdul Raoof Kakar, emphasized the significance of saffron cultivation in the province and its global production.

Dr. Muhammad Shakeel, Director of Special Crops, provided detailed insights into the cultivation techniques, benefits, and medicinal properties of both saffron and broccoli.

Following the presentations, participants had the opportunity to visit saffron and broccoli fields. Safffron collection and storage briefed by the concerned Director.

Its potential of cultivation in Balochistan Province were also highlighted before the participants. A collaborative research work between ARI and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) were also visited by the Worthy Secretary Agriculture & Cooperatives and Special Secretary Jahangeer Khan Kakar . The Pistachio, Apple, Fodder, Wheat, Grapes experiments of collaborative work were appreciated by the Worthy Secretary Agriculture.

The Secretary of Agriculture & Cooperatives Department commended the efforts of ARI researchers and expressed his commitment to fostering collaborative initiatives between ARI and other institutions to advance agricultural development in the province. The Secretary Agriculture issued immediate orders to address several issues.

