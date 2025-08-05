Open Menu

Agriculture Research Station Inaugurated In Karak

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Agriculture research station inaugurated in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd.) Sajjad Barkwal, laid the foundation stone for an Agricultural Research Station in Ghundi Shahbaz Khan, Karak on Tuesday.

He said the government is prioritizing agricultural research to ensure food security, improve productivity, and support farmers’ welfare.

The new station will function as a training and research center for local farmers, promoting modern farming methods.

The minister also announced that work on a lift irrigation scheme will begin soon, with branches planned for Banda Daud Shah, Swatrah, and Thall. Badoch Dam will be used to irrigate barren lands.

MPA Khurshid Khattak, Director Agriculture Research Tahir Sajjad, Karak Mayor Azmat Khattak, and a large number of farmers and local leaders attended the event.

Recent Stories

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

50 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

3 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

3 hours ago
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

3 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

3 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

3 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

3 hours ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

3 hours ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan