Agriculture research station inaugurated in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Major (Retd.) Sajjad Barkwal, laid the foundation stone for an Agricultural Research Station in Ghundi Shahbaz Khan, Karak on Tuesday.

He said the government is prioritizing agricultural research to ensure food security, improve productivity, and support farmers’ welfare.

The new station will function as a training and research center for local farmers, promoting modern farming methods.

The minister also announced that work on a lift irrigation scheme will begin soon, with branches planned for Banda Daud Shah, Swatrah, and Thall. Badoch Dam will be used to irrigate barren lands.

MPA Khurshid Khattak, Director Agriculture Research Tahir Sajjad, Karak Mayor Azmat Khattak, and a large number of farmers and local leaders attended the event.