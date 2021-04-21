Agriculture scientist Dr. Zahoor Ahmad passes away

Noted agriculture scientist Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, who greatly contributed to cotton research and development, passed away at a hospital in Rawalpindi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Noted agriculture scientist Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, who greatly contributed to cotton research and development, passed away at a hospital in Rawalpindi.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at his ancestral village in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

"It is with extreme sorrow and grief to inform that the former Director CCRI Multan, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad has left for heavenly abode on 21.04.2021," says a release issued by spokesman for Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan. "He was a great man, truly dedicated for institution and devoted his whole life for the development of cotton crop." His passing was indeed a great loss for the cotton community, the spokesman said adding that the milestones achieved under his tenure at CCRI Multan will always remain a role model for the scientists to come.

Dr. Zahoor joined CCRI Multan in 1972 and worked as Head of Entomology till 1979.

Later, he served as Director of the Institute from 1979 to 2002. He retired from service as Director Research in 2004. He graduated from the then West Pakistan Agriculture University, Faisalabad, and achieved Ph.D. degree from Washington State University, USA. As Director of CCRI Multan, he coordinated activities on cotton pest management programs throughout the country arranging training of extension staff, interested farmers and pesticide industry. The management of cotton leaf curl virus program was effectively supervised under his leadership and led to the development of resistant varieties. The research contributions under his tenure were fully recognized at national and international level. He received numerous awards including the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1996, Dr. Borlog Award (1995), FAO Gold Medal (1995), and Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Award (1996).