Open Menu

Agriculture Secretary Hails Farmers Cooperation In Early Cotton Sowing Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Agriculture secretary hails farmers cooperation in early cotton sowing drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu stated that the province would achieve its target of cultivating early cotton on one million acres.

He added that restoring cotton production in Punjab was a challenging task, but the cooperation of farmers in early sowing remained commendable.

He expressed these views while chairing a target review meeting on early cotton sowing at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, Multan. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfaraz Hussain Magasi, Chairman National Seed Authority Dr. Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor MNS Agricultural University Multan Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, Director Generals Agriculture Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and Abdul Qayyum, along with President Kissan Ittehad Association Khalid Khokhar, Cotton Expert Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, and officials from the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments.

Addressing the meeting, Iftikhar Ali Sahu highlighted that early cotton sowing had become essential due to climate change. He announced that, for the first time in history, a special financial assistance package is being provided to farmers for early cotton cultivation.

He further stated that specific field formations had been assigned targets for early sowing, and officials failing to meet these targets will be held accountable. "The next 15 days are crucial for early cotton cultivation. A practical activity Calendar should be prepared in consultation with experts for the revival of cotton," he directed. He also assured that quality agricultural inputs will be available in the market at prescribed rates.

Later, the Secretary Agriculture Punjab visited the under-construction Model Agri Mall in Multan. Expressing satisfaction with the quality and pace of construction work, he reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector.

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

15 minutes ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

45 minutes ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, le ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..

1 hour ago
 Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

2 hours ago
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

2 hours ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

2 hours ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

3 hours ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

3 hours ago
 Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan