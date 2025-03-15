Agriculture Secretary Hails Farmers Cooperation In Early Cotton Sowing Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu stated that the province would achieve its target of cultivating early cotton on one million acres.
He added that restoring cotton production in Punjab was a challenging task, but the cooperation of farmers in early sowing remained commendable.
He expressed these views while chairing a target review meeting on early cotton sowing at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, Multan. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfaraz Hussain Magasi, Chairman National Seed Authority Dr. Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor MNS Agricultural University Multan Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, Director Generals Agriculture Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and Abdul Qayyum, along with President Kissan Ittehad Association Khalid Khokhar, Cotton Expert Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, and officials from the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments.
Addressing the meeting, Iftikhar Ali Sahu highlighted that early cotton sowing had become essential due to climate change. He announced that, for the first time in history, a special financial assistance package is being provided to farmers for early cotton cultivation.
He further stated that specific field formations had been assigned targets for early sowing, and officials failing to meet these targets will be held accountable. "The next 15 days are crucial for early cotton cultivation. A practical activity Calendar should be prepared in consultation with experts for the revival of cotton," he directed. He also assured that quality agricultural inputs will be available in the market at prescribed rates.
Later, the Secretary Agriculture Punjab visited the under-construction Model Agri Mall in Multan. Expressing satisfaction with the quality and pace of construction work, he reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector.
