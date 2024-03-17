Open Menu

Agriculture Secretary Promises More Counters At Model Bazaars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu Sunday ordered to increase the number of counters at the model markets in view of the number of people.

He visited fair price shops, established at Model Bazaar Johar Town and Thokar Niaz Baig and reviewed the arrangements.

He said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during the month of Ramazan, people were being provided great relief at the fair price shops, established under the Punjab Agriculture Department.

He said that all items should be available in abundance at fair price shops from 9am to 5pm. The secretary instructed the staff to treat people with respect who come for shopping. He said special people coming to these bazaars should not be made to stand in queues.

