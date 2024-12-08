Agriculture Secretary Unveils Plan For Cotton Revival
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu announced the launch of a national action plan to revive cotton production, aimed at achieving higher yields and addressing key challenges faced by the sector.
Speaking to the media representatives, he stressed that the action plan included several strategic measures, such as developing high-quality seeds, improving the sale and purchase systems, enhancing research institutions, and resolving taxation issues.
“Cotton holds a crucial role in our agriculture sector, serving as a backbone for the textile industry,” he remarked. However, he acknowledged that climatic changes have significantly impacted cotton production this year.
The secretary expressed confidence that implementation of the national action plan would not only improve cotton yields but also strengthen the agricultural economy, benefiting farmers and related industries alike.
