Open Menu

Agriculture Secretary Wants Bahawalpur Division Turned Into 'cotton Valley'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Agriculture secretary wants Bahawalpur division turned into 'cotton valley'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu has directed the Agriculture Department officials to develop a practical plan for transforming the Bahawalpur division into a 'cotton valley'.

The directive was issued during a meeting held on Saturday, where the current status of the cotton crop and the impact of recent rains were evaluated. Secretary Sahu emphasised that September is a critical month for cotton management, requiring an acceleration of field activities to effectively guide farmers.

He noted that 3.4 million acres of cotton have been planted across Punjab, with all available resources mobilised to meet the target yield. Based on weather forecasts, September is expected to be favourable for the cotton crop. Consequently, timely advisories should be issued to protect the crop from pests and diseases, aligning with the latest weather predictions.

The secretary also highlighted that under the Chief Minister Punjab Internship Programme, young agricultural graduates would begin practical field activities starting September 16.

Additionally, he instructed officials to provide technical guidance to farmers on clean cotton picking, storage, and transportation. He stressed the importance of optimising field operations to ensure the health and yield of the cotton crop.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab Rana Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Director General Pest Warning Dr. Amir Rasool, Director General Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Director General Crop Reporting Service Abdul Qayyum, Chief Scientist Ayub Research Dr. Sajid Rehman, Focal Person Cotton Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, progressive cotton farmers Syed Hassan Raza and Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Cotton Expert Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, and other officials from the Department of Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Agriculture Young Guide Bahawalpur September Cotton All From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

3 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

3 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

6 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

19 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

19 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

19 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

19 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan