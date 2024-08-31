Agriculture Secretary Wants Bahawalpur Division Turned Into 'cotton Valley'
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu has directed the Agriculture Department officials to develop a practical plan for transforming the Bahawalpur division into a 'cotton valley'.
The directive was issued during a meeting held on Saturday, where the current status of the cotton crop and the impact of recent rains were evaluated. Secretary Sahu emphasised that September is a critical month for cotton management, requiring an acceleration of field activities to effectively guide farmers.
He noted that 3.4 million acres of cotton have been planted across Punjab, with all available resources mobilised to meet the target yield. Based on weather forecasts, September is expected to be favourable for the cotton crop. Consequently, timely advisories should be issued to protect the crop from pests and diseases, aligning with the latest weather predictions.
The secretary also highlighted that under the Chief Minister Punjab Internship Programme, young agricultural graduates would begin practical field activities starting September 16.
Additionally, he instructed officials to provide technical guidance to farmers on clean cotton picking, storage, and transportation. He stressed the importance of optimising field operations to ensure the health and yield of the cotton crop.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab Rana Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Director General Pest Warning Dr. Amir Rasool, Director General Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Director General Crop Reporting Service Abdul Qayyum, Chief Scientist Ayub Research Dr. Sajid Rehman, Focal Person Cotton Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, progressive cotton farmers Syed Hassan Raza and Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Cotton Expert Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, and other officials from the Department of Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning.
