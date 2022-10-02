Agriculture sector a backbone of country, says CM Balochsitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Sunday said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of our country's economy and the government is committed to bring reforms in this sector.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Zamindar Action Committee who called on him at CM Secretariat.

"Agriculture is the main sources of income for many families living in Balochistan and government is striving hard to resolve the issue they are facing," The CM said that recent rains and floods have incurred huge losses to all sectors including agriculture and livestock in Balochistan, however reiterating government resolve, he said all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the affected people.

Hailing the immediate response of the Federal government, CM said that after the recent flood rains, PM repeatedly visited the affected districts of Balochistan and continued to review the relief and rehabilitation works.

Earlier, the Zamindar Action Committee expressed concerns about the import of commodities from neighboring countries.

They contended import of vegetables and fruits from neighboring countries have casted negative impact on the local farmers as their agricultural produce is sold at low prices in the market.

They urged the CM to waive off the electricity bills of the landowners in the affected districts of the province. Besides, every farmer should be provided with 500 hours of dozer and 250 hours of tractor for smoothing the land," The delegation of Balochistan Zamindar Action Committee also discussed the damage caused to the agricultural sector due to the flood and heavy rains.

Abdul Rehman Bazai, General Secretary of ZAC, while giving a briefing to the Chief Minister about the damages caused to the agricultural sector, said that according to an estimate, it caused Rs 300 billion loss and the most affected sector is agriculture.

"The canal system, tube wells and solar system have been badly damaged due to the flood," he added.