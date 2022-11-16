Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy, in which wheat crop is its main component

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy, in which wheat crop is its main component.

He expressed these views while addressing the "Sarsabz Kisan Convention" at a private wedding hall for creating awareness among farmers, under the auspices of Agriculture Department, Kasur.

He said that increasing wheat production was an urgent need of the hour. The purpose of today's programme was to create awareness among farmers for increasing per acre wheat production as per instructions of the Agriculture Department.

"I request all my farmer brothers to ensure timely cultivation of wheat and use of water, take advice from agricultural experts, use of modern machinery as well as quality seeds and fertilizers, so that production was not affected." The minister said that timely availability of 'bardana' (gunny bags for transportation of produce) to farmers and the price of wheat would be paid in any case.

He said that the Punjab government was working hard for development of agriculture sector and steps were being taken for welfare of farmers.

Farmers were being ensured supply of agricultural implements, drip irrigation system, silage machines at subsidized rates. To develop the agricultural sector on modern lines, special teams had been formed for creating awareness among farmers, he added.

Director General Agriculture Punjab Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director Agriculture Lahore Division Sher Muhammad, Director Agriculture Information Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, Deputy Director Agriculture Information Naveed Ismat Kahlon, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Kasur Muhammad Akram Tahir, Agricultural Expert (Private Company) Dr Saeed Iqbal and a large number of officers and farmers participated.