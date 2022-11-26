UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Sector Backbone Of Country's Economy: ADC

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Agriculture sector backbone of country's economy: ADC

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Narowal Muhammed Khalid has said that in order to make the agriculture sector strong and stable, the hands of the farmers have to be strengthened because the agriculture sector is like the backbone of the country's economy.

He said that the role of farmers in the development of agriculture sector cannot be forgotten, in this regard the Punjab government was taking practical steps.

He expressed these views while presiding over the district advisory and district task force meeting.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Zohaib Anjum, Shiza Rehman, Assistant Director of Agriculture Ehsan-ul-Haq, Muhammad Ali, Additional Director of Livestock, Dr. Muhammad Saeed, DIO Ehsan-ul-Haq Chaudhry, Assistant Director Plant Protection Muhammed Tanzeel, District food Controller Israr Ahmed Khan Sherwani besides representative of Fertilizer Dealer Haji Muhammed Arshad and representatives of farmers.

In the meeting, the Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) briefed ADC Revenue about the actions taken by the Agriculture department and the problems of the farmers. He said that the task force teams of Agriculture department were working effectively.

DD Agriculture said that on public complaints, 86 samples of fertilizers were taken from different places, which were sent to the relevant laboratory, in which the results of 52 samples have been received till date in this regard.

He said that out of 52 samples, 36 declared fit while 16 were declared unfit. He said that the cases have been registered against the concerned fertilizer dealers. He said that a fine of Rs. 11,68,500 has been imposed and 15 cases have been registered under the ongoing campaign regarding overcharging of urea fertilizer.

In order to provide maximum awareness regarding promotion of agriculture sector, Farmer's Day was also being organized in the three tehsils.

