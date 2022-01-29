Agriculture sector backbone of national economy: ADC

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Javeria Maqbool Saturday said that agriculture sector is the backbone of the national economy and in order to strengthen and stabilise the agriculture sector, the hands of farmers need to be strengthened

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Javeria Maqbool Saturday said that agriculture sector is the backbone of the national economy and in order to strengthen and stabilise the agriculture sector, the hands of farmers need to be strengthened.

She said this while presiding over a meeting of District Advisory and District Task Force Committees.

Addressing the participants, ADC Revenue Javeria Maqbool said that the role of farmers in the development of agriculture sector can never be forgotten. She said that the Punjab government was taking practical steps to strengthen the hands of farmers as the government was well aware of the problems of farmers.

During the meeting, the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) informed the ADC Revenue regarding the actions taken by the department of agriculture. He said that 97 samples of fertilisers were taken from different places on public complaints which were sent to the relevant laboratory in which results of 29 samples had been received and out of this, 25 were declared fit and four were declared unfit under which cases had been registered against the fertilizer concerned dealers.

He said that under the ongoing campaign for sale of urea fertiliser at fixed rates and overcharging of fertiliser, a fine of Rs 1,328,500 had been imposed and in this regard five cases had been registered.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Usman Sikandar, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Arif Chaudhry, Assistant Director Muhammad Ali, Deputy Director Irrigation Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Saeed, Assistant Director Plant Protection Haroon Ghani, SDO Irrigation Muhammad, fertilizer dealers and farmers representatives.