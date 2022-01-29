UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Sector Backbone Of National Economy: ADC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Agriculture sector backbone of national economy: ADC

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Javeria Maqbool Saturday said that agriculture sector is the backbone of the national economy and in order to strengthen and stabilise the agriculture sector, the hands of farmers need to be strengthened

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Javeria Maqbool Saturday said that agriculture sector is the backbone of the national economy and in order to strengthen and stabilise the agriculture sector, the hands of farmers need to be strengthened.

She said this while presiding over a meeting of District Advisory and District Task Force Committees.

Addressing the participants, ADC Revenue Javeria Maqbool said that the role of farmers in the development of agriculture sector can never be forgotten. She said that the Punjab government was taking practical steps to strengthen the hands of farmers as the government was well aware of the problems of farmers.

During the meeting, the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) informed the ADC Revenue regarding the actions taken by the department of agriculture. He said that 97 samples of fertilisers were taken from different places on public complaints which were sent to the relevant laboratory in which results of 29 samples had been received and out of this, 25 were declared fit and four were declared unfit under which cases had been registered against the fertilizer concerned dealers.

He said that under the ongoing campaign for sale of urea fertiliser at fixed rates and overcharging of fertiliser, a fine of Rs 1,328,500 had been imposed and in this regard five cases had been registered.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Usman Sikandar, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Arif Chaudhry, Assistant Director Muhammad Ali, Deputy Director Irrigation Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Saeed, Assistant Director Plant Protection Haroon Ghani, SDO Irrigation Muhammad, fertilizer dealers and farmers representatives.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Fine Sale Muhammad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

DC reviews arrangements for corona vaccination cam ..

DC reviews arrangements for corona vaccination campaign

20 seconds ago
 Operation theatre assistant suspended

Operation theatre assistant suspended

21 seconds ago
 Venezuelan Authorities Say Arrested Town Mayor, La ..

Venezuelan Authorities Say Arrested Town Mayor, Lawmakers Over Drug Trafficking

24 seconds ago
 Special cleanliness of sewer lines underway

Special cleanliness of sewer lines underway

26 seconds ago
 France Cannot Stay in Mali at Any Price - Defense ..

France Cannot Stay in Mali at Any Price - Defense Minister Florence Parly

1 hour ago
 China-Europe freight train trips top 50,000

China-Europe freight train trips top 50,000

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>