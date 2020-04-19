MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :For the provision of small seed drill and thrasher on subsidy to the farmers under Kissan Dost Program of Punjab Government draws, held at office of Deputy Director Agriculture.

The farmer named Muslim Latif Khan r/o Tani Khel was successful in the first draw while another cultivator Sultan Muqarab Khan of Shahbaz Khel kept in waiting list.

On this occasion, congratulating the farmer the Member provincial Assembly Amin Ullah Khan has said that agriculture department was one of the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's priorities and government was providing agriculture machineries and equipment to the farmers on subsidized rates through transparent system.

He said that sufficiency in per acre production in agricultural sector only can be achieved by using modern agricultural technology.

For profitable agriculture the cultivators should act upon the modern agricultural recommendations so that they can play significant role in strengthening not only individual but also country's economy, he added.