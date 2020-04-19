UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Sector CM's Top Priority: MPA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

Agriculture sector CM's top priority: MPA

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :For the provision of small seed drill and thrasher on subsidy to the farmers under Kissan Dost Program of Punjab Government draws, held at office of Deputy Director Agriculture.

The farmer named Muslim Latif Khan r/o Tani Khel was successful in the first draw while another cultivator Sultan Muqarab Khan of Shahbaz Khel kept in waiting list.

On this occasion, congratulating the farmer the Member provincial Assembly Amin Ullah Khan has said that agriculture department was one of the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's priorities and government was providing agriculture machineries and equipment to the farmers on subsidized rates through transparent system.

He said that sufficiency in per acre production in agricultural sector only can be achieved by using modern agricultural technology.

For profitable agriculture the cultivators should act upon the modern agricultural recommendations so that they can play significant role in strengthening not only individual but also country's economy, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Technology Government Of Punjab Agriculture Muslim Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed follows up Abu Dhabi Judicial De ..

2 minutes ago

UAE maintains global leadership in number of coron ..

1 hour ago

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional t ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi &#039;Executive Regulation of Human Reso ..

4 hours ago

Singapore announces 596 new COVID-19 infections

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.