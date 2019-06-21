Agriculture sector employs over 25 mln people; produces food for entire country: Amin Aslam

UrduPoint.com
agriculture sector employs over 25 million people and produces food for the entire country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said agriculture sector employs over 25 million people and produces food for the entire country.

"The increased direct impacts of climate change and global warming have made it necessary to bring basic modifications in the agricultural sector. The ministry of climate change (MoCC) has expedited efforts on Climate Smart Policy which under completion process and it will be shortly presented before the federal cabinet," he said while talking to a delegation led by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Country Representative Mina Dowlatchahi, a press release said.

Amin Aslam said that the country required climate resilient agriculture owing to its vulnerability due to climate change.

The FAO delegation led by Mina Dowlatchahi informed the Adviser that the proposed Global Climate Fund (GCF) project with FAO as its accredited entity and executing entity. The project was to be implemented with US$ 47.69 million funding for climate resilient agriculture in Paksitan, she added.

"The project will help shift Pakistan and Indus Basin agriculture from its current situation of high vulnerability towards an alternative paradigm wherein better information and farming practices will significantly increase resilience to climate change," it added.

The project would be implemented in the eight districts of Sindh and Punjab within six years time period.

Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Umerkot, Sanghar and Badin were the districts nominated for the execution of the project.

FOA Representative said, "The changing weather patterns will require significant changes in practices across the sector whereas the sheer magnitude of the required behavioural change was an enormous task for the government to carry out on its own." She also appreciated the Billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) and 10BTT projects of Pakistan and expressed that Pakistan had already made preparations to combat climate change impacts.

The project would strengthen the extension system in the Indus Basin to ensure adoption of locally appropriate Climate Resilient Agriculture (CRA) and On Farm Water Management (OFWM) practices at scale.

"The project will incorporate over 200,000 households and 1.3 million rural people will directly get benefit through it," she added. However, the results and benefits of this project could also be scaled up by the government, international financial institutions (especially the World Bank), and the private sector to all 16 million rural people living in the targeted districts and to the 90 million rural people in the country's Punjab and Sindh provinces. It would also improve vulnerable farmers' access to credit and insurance products that would enable adoption of locally appropriate CRA and OFWM practices.

