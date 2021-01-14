Agriculture sector facing various problems due to climate change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Shortage of water and impact of climatic changes on crops are among the various problems agriculture sector of the country was facing, said Additional Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Barak Ullah Khan.

Addressing a workshop on Climate Smart Wheat Production for food Security at MNSUA on Thursday, he urged upon farmers to adopt modern trends of farming to get maximum benefit from it.

He said that the Punjab government was working for the welfare of the growers, adding that such workshops will not only help scientists and farmers but also set guidelines for policy makers.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) VC, Dr Asif Ali highlighted the steps taken by the varsity in collaborations with different departments to minimize the effects of climatic changes on crops.

He said that the varsity was making hybrid seeds which were in the final stages.

BZU Chairman Agronomy Deptt, Dr Nazim Labar, Plant Pathologist, Dr Arshad and others also spoke on the occasion.