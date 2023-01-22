UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Sector Have Capacity Of 50 Bln Dollars Growth: Arzish Azam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Agriculture sector have capacity of 50 bln dollars growth: Arzish Azam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Former adviser to the Federal minister for science & technology and IT business expert, Arzish Azam, on Sunday said the agriculture sector has a growth capacity of 50 billion Dollars by implementing modern technology.

Talking to ptv news, he said Pakistan was far behind the world in the use of modern technology in the agriculture sector.

Besides the use of technology, positive thinking and future planning were very important for growth, he asserted.

He urged the government and institutions should hold discussions about modern technology and work on it as a national cause so that it can be adapted to change the lifestyle of people along with economic benefits.

The exchange of different types of delegation at the international level helps in learning technology so the government should take measures that facilitate the exchange process, he added.

He further said the youth needs to be trained in online skills which can bring income in dollars to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exchange Business Agriculture Sunday Government Billion PTV

Recent Stories

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

32 minutes ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

1 hour ago
 International Friendly Futsal Championship for the ..

International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dh ..

1 hour ago
 Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

5 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.