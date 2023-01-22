Agriculture sector have capacity of 50 bln dollars growth: Arzish Azam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Former adviser to the Federal minister for science & technology and IT business expert, Arzish Azam, on Sunday said the agriculture sector has a growth capacity of 50 billion Dollars by implementing modern technology.

Talking to ptv news, he said Pakistan was far behind the world in the use of modern technology in the agriculture sector.

Besides the use of technology, positive thinking and future planning were very important for growth, he asserted.

He urged the government and institutions should hold discussions about modern technology and work on it as a national cause so that it can be adapted to change the lifestyle of people along with economic benefits.

The exchange of different types of delegation at the international level helps in learning technology so the government should take measures that facilitate the exchange process, he added.

He further said the youth needs to be trained in online skills which can bring income in dollars to Pakistan.