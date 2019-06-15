UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Sector Largely Ignored In PML-N 10 Year' Govt : Asma Qadeer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:57 PM

Agriculture sector largely ignored in PML-N 10 year' govt : Asma Qadeer

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Asma Qadeer Saturday said agriculture was a priority area for the PTI led government and would be given the status of industry, which was largely ignored in Pakistan Muslim League (N) ten years' governmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Asma Qadeer Saturday said agriculture was a priority area for the PTI led government and would be given the status of industry, which was largely ignored in Pakistan Muslim League (N) ten years' government.

Talking to ptv news, she said when her government came into power, the national economy was in a dilapidated state and faced a number of challenges on different fronts.

However, she said with tireless efforts, Pakistan's economy was experiencing a boom.

She said PTI government was busy in taking important steps for the revival of economy and also looking forward to take the country's industrial, trade and farmers' development on priority.

She expressed the hope that policies of the incumbent government would yield positive results and with the support of the nation, it would rid the country of prevailing situation.

Pakistan is an agriculture-based economy but farmers have been neglected for decades due to pro-industry policies of successive governments, she highlighted.

She said farmers had served the nation since Pakistan came into being and now it was the time to acknowledge them by giving offering them incentives and paying well for their crops.

The last tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government proved quite damaging for the agriculture sector when it posted a negative growth and cotton production hit its lowest in recent history, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture Cotton Muslim Government Industry PTV

Recent Stories

Chinese President Calls on Turkey's Erdogan to Str ..

20 minutes ago

Moldovan President Lauds Top Court for Reversing S ..

43 minutes ago

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

1 hour ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

1 hour ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

1 hour ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.