Agriculture sector largely ignored in PML-N 10 year' govt : Asma Qadeer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Asma Qadeer Saturday said agriculture was a priority area for the PTI led government and would be given the status of industry, which was largely ignored in Pakistan Muslim League (N) ten years' government.

Talking to ptv news, she said when her government came into power, the national economy was in a dilapidated state and faced a number of challenges on different fronts.

However, she said with tireless efforts, Pakistan's economy was experiencing a boom.

She said PTI government was busy in taking important steps for the revival of economy and also looking forward to take the country's industrial, trade and farmers' development on priority.

She expressed the hope that policies of the incumbent government would yield positive results and with the support of the nation, it would rid the country of prevailing situation.

Pakistan is an agriculture-based economy but farmers have been neglected for decades due to pro-industry policies of successive governments, she highlighted.

She said farmers had served the nation since Pakistan came into being and now it was the time to acknowledge them by giving offering them incentives and paying well for their crops.

The last tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government proved quite damaging for the agriculture sector when it posted a negative growth and cotton production hit its lowest in recent history, she added.