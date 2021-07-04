UrduPoint.com
'Agriculture Sector Playing Role In National Economy'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

'Agriculture sector playing role in national economy'

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The government is focusing special attention towards agriculture sector as it is playing a significant role in national economic development.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Kasur Ahmad Naveed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to focus on agricultural sector and make small farmers prosperous would ensure the food security in the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of the growing demand for food in the country, adding that under the PM's Agricultural Emergency Programme, a subsidy of Rs 300 billion was being provided to farmers on seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, agriculture implements and so on.

