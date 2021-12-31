UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Sector South Waziristan To Be Developed On Modern Lines: DG Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 12:00 PM

Agriculture sector South Waziristan to be developed on modern lines: DG Agriculture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Director General Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Kamal has said that tangible measures would be taken for development of the agriculture sector of South Waziristan by utilizing modern means.

He expressed these views while visiting Agri Park Wana, where he had a detailed discussion with local middlemen, fruit and vegetable commission agents and their associations.

DG Tribal Districts Murad Ali, District Agriculture Director South Waziristan Dr Muhammad Anwar Bhattani President of All Pakistan Agriculture Markets Association Malik Shani also accompanied him.

A representative delegation of Wana fruit agents including its president Roshan, Haji Torkhan Zulfir Khan, Lal Mohammad and other commission agents also held a meeting with the visiting dignitary and apprised him of their problems.

He listened to their problems and assured them of resolving them on priority basis. He said that South Waziristan was rich in varieties and vegetables and added there were many opportunities for agriculture.

In view of the rich potential of the area, the DG said effective steps would be taken to develop agriculture and modernize it. He expressed hope that farmers and other traders would cooperate with the government to efficiently achieve the objective and bring about socio-economic prosperity.

He also appreciated District Agriculture Director Dr Muhammad Anwar Bhattani for his performance and services for the development of agriculture sector of the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Agri Wana Market All Government

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Mee ..

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Meeting of IIFA Bureau

7 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

15 minutes ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

4 hours ago
 Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.