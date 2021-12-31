Agriculture sector South Waziristan to be developed on modern lines: DG Agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Director General Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Kamal has said that tangible measures would be taken for development of the agriculture sector of South Waziristan by utilizing modern means.

He expressed these views while visiting Agri Park Wana, where he had a detailed discussion with local middlemen, fruit and vegetable commission agents and their associations.

DG Tribal Districts Murad Ali, District Agriculture Director South Waziristan Dr Muhammad Anwar Bhattani President of All Pakistan Agriculture Markets Association Malik Shani also accompanied him.

A representative delegation of Wana fruit agents including its president Roshan, Haji Torkhan Zulfir Khan, Lal Mohammad and other commission agents also held a meeting with the visiting dignitary and apprised him of their problems.

He listened to their problems and assured them of resolving them on priority basis. He said that South Waziristan was rich in varieties and vegetables and added there were many opportunities for agriculture.

In view of the rich potential of the area, the DG said effective steps would be taken to develop agriculture and modernize it. He expressed hope that farmers and other traders would cooperate with the government to efficiently achieve the objective and bring about socio-economic prosperity.

He also appreciated District Agriculture Director Dr Muhammad Anwar Bhattani for his performance and services for the development of agriculture sector of the area.