Agriculture Task Force Meeting On June 27

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

Agriculture Task Force meeting on June 27

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Divisional Agricultural Task Force and Advisory Committee will hold meeting at Commissioner Office Bahawalpur on June 27.

According to a press release issued here, an important meeting of Divisional Agricultural Task Force and Advisory Committee will hold their meeting at Commissioner Officer on June 27 at 10 am.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Nayyar Iqbal will preside over the meeting.

The meeting will review progress on ongoing projects in agriculture field. The meeting will also discuss important aspects of designed projects to be executed to boost agro economy in the region. The officials from all three districts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan will attended it.

More Stories From Pakistan

