Agriculture Task Force meeting on June 27

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Divisional Agricultural Task Force and Advisory Committee will hold meeting at Commissioner Office Bahawalpur on June 27.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Nayyar Iqbal will preside over the meeting.

The meeting will review progress on ongoing projects in agriculture field. The meeting will also discuss important aspects of designed projects to be executed to boost agro economy in the region. The officials from all three districts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan will attended it.