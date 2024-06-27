Open Menu

Agriculture Top Priority For Govt: Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said the agriculture sector is a top priority for the government

Discussing the Opposition's cut motions on the Ministry's demands for grants, he said that efforts were underway to incorporate research and modern technology into the sector to boost per-acre yield.

Rana Tanveer said a National Development Regulatory Authority has been established to enhance productivity and targeted subsidies for the Kharif crop are in progress. He said prompt payment to sugarcane farmers is also being ensured.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Opposition for raising critical points. He highlighted that food security was a major global challenge today and the current government had focused on agriculture, which formed the backbone of the national economy.

He said several initiatives have been undertaken for farmers, including subsidies for the Kharif crop, overseen by a cabinet committee headed by the finance minister, ensuring transparency. He said the prime minister has directed the swift completion of these measures.

Rana Tanveer assured that fixed prices for crop production would be guaranteed and outstanding payments to sugarcane farmers would be made.

The minister noted improvements in agricultural output and ongoing technology transfer efforts, with collaborations with China and Belarus. “Plans are in place to send students to China and double the per-acre yield,” he added.

He emphasized the importance of agricultural research, stating that the federal government has allocated Rs.5 billion, with 26 universities and research centers working on this front.

Rana Tanveer said subsidies for solar-powered tube wells are being introduced by the federal and Punjab governments. He said steps are being taken to bring more land under cultivation, including making land in Cholistan arable. “Billions of rupees in loans have been provided to farmers, and other schemes are underway,” he added.

The minister also mentioned the introduction of new laws to reduce chemical usage while increasing production. The National Development Regulatory Authority has been set up to ensure better seed quality for higher per-acre yield, he said adding that local tomato seed production is being developed, and agriculture remains the government's foremost priority, with continuous efforts to improve it further.

