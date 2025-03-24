Agriculture Transformational Model (2025-28) being devised for Potohar Region; Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engr Aamir Khattak said that Agriculture Transformational Model (2025-2028) is being devised for Potohar Region, to reduce imports and increase the exports.

He directed Director Agriculture to present an impactful and fruitful model after a vigorous research. He further directed that zoning of the division should be done as per its dimensions.

"Tehsil officers should bring their plan within the next three days, incorporating details of agricultural land in their tehsil, the number of farmers, crops being cultivated and the potential to enhance them by their interventions", he said.

The commissioner expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Divisional Agri-Culture Advisory Committee and Task Force held at his office on Monday.

He urged the concerned officials to pay special attention to the value edition crops.

Director Agriculture, Shahid Bukhari, Director Livestock and other concerned officers attended meeting in person, while Deputy Commissioners and agriculture staff of Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal and Murree participated in the meeting through video-link.