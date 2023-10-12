Agriculture Uni holds awareness camp for livestock breeding farmers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday conducted a camp to raise awareness among livestock breeding farmers to increase meat and milk production.

The initiative was taken by the Department of Veterinary Sciences at the University’s campus in line with directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah for farmers belonging to the area of Hajji Mora.

According to the University’s spokesman, a large number of farmers participated in the camp, where experts Dr Shaukat Allah from the Pure Buffalo Breeding Farm Kotla Syedan, Dr Ghulam Jilani from the Agricultural University, Dr Babar Maqbool, Dr Qudratullah and the students of the Veterinary Sciences Department enlightened the farmers about recommended techniques.

The participant farmers were guided on animal health, preventive measures, and various diseases of animals, as well as the methods to increase milk and meat production, the spokesman added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakibullah said the Agriculture University was effectively contributing towards the development of the agriculture sector by promoting research-based knowledge.

Moreover, he added that solid measures were being taken to explore hidden talents and polish the skills of students, besides providing valuable information to provide livestock farmers with farming knowledge.