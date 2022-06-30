UrduPoint.com

Agriculture University Approves Rs 413.93 Mln Budget For FY 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Agriculture university approves Rs 413.93 mln budget for FY 2022-23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday approved Rs 413.93 million budget of the varsity for the financial year 2022-23.

The budget was approved during a meeting of the university's syndicate with Vice Chancellor Dr Masroor Elahi in chair.

Earlier, the syndicate was given detailed briefing about overall performance, austerity measures, budget allocation, expenditures and increase of students enrollment.

The members appreciated the vice chancellor's efforts for addressing the financial problems of the university.

