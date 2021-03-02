UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture University Approves Rules Against Harassment At Workplace

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:43 PM

Agriculture university approves rules against harassment at workplace

University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Tuesday approved the rules to prevent harassment at workplace

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Tuesday approved the rules to prevent harassment at workplace.

Registrar Fakhr Uddin in its second academic council meeting presented the agenda items and the house unanimously approved all the items including students clearance, disciplinary rules, leave rules and rules against harassment at workplace.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar said the university had always provided safe environment to its staff and students and would not let anyone to spoil its environment.

Related Topics

Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan All

Recent Stories

The Galleria exceeded 2020 annual target with foot ..

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 19 more patients, infects 267 othe ..

4 seconds ago

VELO damaging women's health needs to be banned, s ..

6 seconds ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

8 seconds ago

Global Airline Passenger Traffic Drops in January, ..

12 minutes ago

Belgium Fears EU Travel Pass May Mandate Vaccinati ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.