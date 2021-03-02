Agriculture university approves rules against harassment at workplace

University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Tuesday approved the rules to prevent harassment at workplace

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Tuesday approved the rules to prevent harassment at workplace.

Registrar Fakhr Uddin in its second academic council meeting presented the agenda items and the house unanimously approved all the items including students clearance, disciplinary rules, leave rules and rules against harassment at workplace.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar said the university had always provided safe environment to its staff and students and would not let anyone to spoil its environment.