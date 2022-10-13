UrduPoint.com

Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan Asked To Stop Fresh Admission For DVM Degree Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan asked to stop fresh admission for DVM degree programme

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) has asked the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan's management to stop admission into the faculty of veterinary and animal sciences for failure to meet required formalities.

The University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan has posted advertisements regarding admissions for Doctor of Veterinary Medicines(DVM) programme fall 2022 on its website.

The PVMC has sent a letter to the vice chancellor of the Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan asking him to withdraw advertisement for fresh admission in the faculty veterinary and animal sciences and secure future of students after fulfilling the process of admission by making visit-one of the PVMC, Accreditation and Equivalence Committee.

The letter reads that zero visit of Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University of Agriculture D.I.Khan(UAD) has been carried out on August 23, 2022 and the university was advised to apply for visit-one of PVMC A&E Committee under Rule-6 and Appendix-I of PVMC(Accreditation and Equivlence ) regulations 2015.

The university was further advised not to start fresh admission in the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

However, in violation of the directions/regulations, it has invited admission in DVM degree programmes through their website.

"Historically such violations when done by some other institutions have very serious consequences for the good name of their institutions and ultimately the graduating students suffer, adding students passed out from non-accredited institutions are facing socio-economic problems," adds the letter.

Thus the UAD has been advised to withdraw the advertisement regarding admission in the faculty of veterinary and Animal Sciences and fulfill the process of admission by making visit-one of PVMC A&E committee under rule-6 and Appendix-1 of PVMC(Accreditation and Equivlence) Regulations 2015 under intimation to PVMC.

