Agriculture university Dera pays tributes to APS martyrs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Agriculture University arranged different prayers-ceremonies to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS), the Peshawar tragedy here on Monday.

According to the university’s spokesman, students, faculty and staff of all departments gathered for prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ souls, patience for their families, and the safety of the nation.

During the ceremonies, participants reflected on the APS tragedy as a crucial lesson in national history and reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that the sacrifices made by the martyrs would never be forgotten.

On the 10th anniversary of the tragic incident of the terrorist attack on APS in Peshawar, Vice Chancellor Shakibullah said the day is reminding us of the unimaginable sacrifices made by the innocent children, their courageous teachers, and the school staff.

This tragedy, he said, not only continued to sadden our hearts but also served as a powerful reminder of the need for unity in the fight against terrorism.

He said, "we must remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and continue to advance their mission by promoting education and peace".

The university’s administration also announced to observe this day annually with the utmost respect, dedicating it to national remembrance and stability, and pledging to play an active role in fostering peace and progress in the country.