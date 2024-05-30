Agriculture university Dera students get Benazir scholarships

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) As many as 15 students of Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan received scholarships worth Rs1,266,000 under the Benazir Scholarship programme of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) here on Thursday.

According to the university spokesman on the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shakeeb Ullah, Registrar Abdul Basit Khan handed over these cheques to the students in a ceremony. Deans, directors, administrative officers, and teachers from all departments of the university were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Scholarship Program Director Dr Asif Nawaz shed light on details about the programme of the HEC, adding that such initiatives help students pursue studies, conveniently.

Registrar Abdul Basit Khan lauded the government for the provision of scholarships saying it was a commendable step leading to promoting quality knowledge. He advised the students to focus on their education and serve the country and nation in practical life.

Abdul Basit Khan further stated that he is well aware of the financial difficulties faced by the university’s students and their parents living in underdeveloped areas. He informed that the process of distributing need-based and merit-based scholarships will also start soon.

He also appreciated the efforts of Program Director Dr Asif Nawaz and his team.