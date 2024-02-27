Agriculture University Holds 117th Syndicate Meeting
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The 117th special syndicate meeting of the University of Agriculture Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht here on Tuesday wherein he welcomed all the syndicate members.
Registrar Dr. Rizwan Ahmed presented the agenda of the syndicate meeting after recitation from the Holy Quran.
On this occasion, the syndicate members Justice (retd) Peshawar High Court Irshad Qaiser, Director IM Sciences Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani (HEC Nominee), Deputy Secretary Agriculture Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Akhtar, Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Mohsin Habib, Deputy Secretary Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshid Khan, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aneela Fahim (online), Dean Faculty of Management and Computer Sciences Prof.
Dr. Dawood Jan, Dean Faculty of Nutrition Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ayub, Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Associate Prof. Dr. Sartaj Alam, Assistant Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Dr. Saleem Ullah, Director Quality Assurance Dr. Khurram Nawaz, Treasurer Dr. Abdul Salam and Director Administration Dr. Muhammad Ilyas participated. Various agendas were discussed at the meeting and important decisions were taken.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht congratulated all the members for holding the successful syndicate meeting and thanked them. He was of the view that the university employees should play their role in the development of the university.
He asked the university employees to promote quality education research and other co-curricular activities.
