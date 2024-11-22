Agriculture University holds seminar on mushroom farming

Open Menu

Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Agriculture University Peshawar and Department of Plant Pathology on Friday arranged a seminar on mushroom farming

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Agriculture University Peshawar and Department of Plant Pathology on Friday arranged a seminar on mushroom farming.

The title of workshop was “Commercial Mushroom Farming: Its Value Addition and Marketing”. Vice Chancellor Agriculture, Dr Bakht Jehan attended the event as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bakht Jehan highlighted the health benefits of mushrooms and stressed upon graduates to venture into business of mushroom farming. He also explained the significance of mushrooms in food supply chain and reducing effects of climate change.

Participants were also informed about the nutritional value of mushrooms and markets that can be explored for its consumption.

The workshop was attended by more than seventy participants including faculty members, researchers, farmers and students.

