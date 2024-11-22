Agriculture University Holds Seminar On Mushroom Farming
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Agriculture University Peshawar and Department of Plant Pathology on Friday arranged a seminar on mushroom farming
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Agriculture University Peshawar and Department of Plant Pathology on Friday arranged a seminar on mushroom farming.
The title of workshop was “Commercial Mushroom Farming: Its Value Addition and Marketing”. Vice Chancellor Agriculture, Dr Bakht Jehan attended the event as Chief Guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bakht Jehan highlighted the health benefits of mushrooms and stressed upon graduates to venture into business of mushroom farming. He also explained the significance of mushrooms in food supply chain and reducing effects of climate change.
Participants were also informed about the nutritional value of mushrooms and markets that can be explored for its consumption.
The workshop was attended by more than seventy participants including faculty members, researchers, farmers and students.
Recent Stories
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik
Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..
Seminar on Women's land rights held
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates2 minutes ago
-
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors3 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet colleges from 70 to 1 ..13 minutes ago
-
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik13 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Women's land rights held13 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country13 minutes ago
-
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat13 minutes ago
-
High level delegation visit Taxila Museum25 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences 6-years imprisonment to 10 culprits involved in May 9 case25 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for ..25 minutes ago
-
Commodore Ateeq ur Rehman promoted to rank of Rear Admiral5 minutes ago