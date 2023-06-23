Agriculture university organizes awareness seminar on climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Directorate of Counseling, Placement and Human Resource Development of Agriculture University Peshawar on Friday organized a one-day seminar on "Climate Change Awareness" in the university in collaboration with Weatherwell.

Chief Guest Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Jahan Bakht while addressing the participants said that Pakistan is facing multiple challenges due to climate change including flood, drought and heat waves.

He said that climate change is happening rapidly and the world will face a lot of problems in the future if it continues at the same pace, adding that the participation of the general public should be sensitized about more plantation, agriculture-related issues and the importance of underground water.

Registrar of the university Rizwan Ahmed and Chief Executive Weatherwell Junaid Yameen presented the objectives of the seminar. Chief Met Officer Dr. Muhammad Hanif gave a presentation on the changing weather patterns.

Dr. Fawad Imran, Chief Strategy and Partnership Officer of "Bakhabar Kisan" programme, while giving a briefing on climate change, said that "Bakhabar Kisan" programme provides information to people regarding crops, livestock and weather awareness.

Public and Cultural Executive Officer of Weatherwell Mashal Owais and Media Coordination Executive Syeda Samra Gilani, briefed the participants about Climate Change Ambassadors. A question and answer session was held at the end of the seminar.