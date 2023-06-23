Open Menu

Agriculture University Organizes Awareness Seminar On Climate Change

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Agriculture university organizes awareness seminar on climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Directorate of Counseling, Placement and Human Resource Development of Agriculture University Peshawar on Friday organized a one-day seminar on "Climate Change Awareness" in the university in collaboration with Weatherwell.

Chief Guest Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Jahan Bakht while addressing the participants said that Pakistan is facing multiple challenges due to climate change including flood, drought and heat waves.

He said that climate change is happening rapidly and the world will face a lot of problems in the future if it continues at the same pace, adding that the participation of the general public should be sensitized about more plantation, agriculture-related issues and the importance of underground water.

Registrar of the university Rizwan Ahmed and Chief Executive Weatherwell Junaid Yameen presented the objectives of the seminar. Chief Met Officer Dr. Muhammad Hanif gave a presentation on the changing weather patterns.

Dr. Fawad Imran, Chief Strategy and Partnership Officer of "Bakhabar Kisan" programme, while giving a briefing on climate change, said that "Bakhabar Kisan" programme provides information to people regarding crops, livestock and weather awareness.

Public and Cultural Executive Officer of Weatherwell Mashal Owais and Media Coordination Executive Syeda Samra Gilani, briefed the participants about Climate Change Ambassadors. A question and answer session was held at the end of the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Peshawar World Flood Water Agriculture Drought Same Media Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

6 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

43 minutes ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

58 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

58 minutes ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

2 hours ago
Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

2 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

2 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan