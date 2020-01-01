Agriculture University starts Management Program

The Agriculture University Peshawar's Faculty of Management and Computer Sciences has started Master degree program in Agri Business Management, said focal person of the faculty Dr Daud Jan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Agriculture University Peshawar's Faculty of Management and Computer Sciences has started Master degree program in Agri Business Management, said focal person of the faculty Dr Daud Jan.

He said that it was a new initiative in agriculture education and research program, adding that the program would give knowledge of Agricultural concepts, preparations of agricultural crops and enhancing the capacity of students in agriculture business capacity and administration.

APP/adi 1