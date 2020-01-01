UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture University Starts Management Program

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:27 PM

Agriculture University starts Management Program

The Agriculture University Peshawar's Faculty of Management and Computer Sciences has started Master degree program in Agri Business Management, said focal person of the faculty Dr Daud Jan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Agriculture University Peshawar's Faculty of Management and Computer Sciences has started Master degree program in Agri Business Management, said focal person of the faculty Dr Daud Jan.

He said that it was a new initiative in agriculture education and research program, adding that the program would give knowledge of Agricultural concepts, preparations of agricultural crops and enhancing the capacity of students in agriculture business capacity and administration.

APP/adi 1

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Education Agriculture Agri

Recent Stories

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

3 minutes ago

Rs 46,302.528 million released for NHA projects un ..

3 minutes ago

Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts product ..

5 minutes ago

China's SF airlines creates global freight route ..

3 minutes ago

70 suspects among three drugs peddlers nabbed

3 minutes ago

1186 teams constituted to vaccinate 403,398 childr ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.