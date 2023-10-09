Agriculture university students undertake field trip

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Students of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) department of Agriculture University on Monday undertook a one-day field visit to a farm as part of their course.

According to the university’s spokesman, the trip was part of a series of study tours which had been arranged to provide an opportunity for students to learn through hands-on experience.

During the trip, the Farm Manager, Dr Shaukatullah informed students about the care of animals, advanced expenditures, and their feeding besides enlightening them about various matters pertaining to the cultivation of various crops.

Quoting the vice-chancellor Dr. Professor Shakibullah the spokesman said that special attention should be given to developing leadership qualities in students to prepare them for facing challenges ahead, successfully.

The vice chancellor emphasized non-academic engagements besides academic activities for healthy personality and boosting students' confidence.

He also urged students to focus on acquiring knowledge so that they could not only contribute to their families but also to national development.

APP/slm