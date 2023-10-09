Open Menu

Agriculture University Students Undertake Field Trip

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Agriculture university students undertake field trip

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Students of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) department of Agriculture University on Monday undertook a one-day field visit to a farm as part of their course.

According to the university’s spokesman, the trip was part of a series of study tours which had been arranged to provide an opportunity for students to learn through hands-on experience.

During the trip, the Farm Manager, Dr Shaukatullah informed students about the care of animals, advanced expenditures, and their feeding besides enlightening them about various matters pertaining to the cultivation of various crops.

Quoting the vice-chancellor Dr. Professor Shakibullah the spokesman said that special attention should be given to developing leadership qualities in students to prepare them for facing challenges ahead, successfully.

The vice chancellor emphasized non-academic engagements besides academic activities for healthy personality and boosting students' confidence.

He also urged students to focus on acquiring knowledge so that they could not only contribute to their families but also to national development.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Doctor Tours

Recent Stories

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of pr ..

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

41 minutes ago
 Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ..

Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ground invasion

45 minutes ago
 Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

3 hours ago
Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

3 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

4 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

5 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan