Agriculture university students undertake study-tour

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Students of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Ravi Campus of Agriculture University on Tuesday undertook a one-day study field visit to various clinics and modern laboratories.

According to the university’s spokesman, the trip was part of a series of study-tours which had been arranged to provide an opportunity to students to learn through hands-on experience.

During the trip, the students visited the Medicine Outdoor Clinic, Surgery Clinic, food Testing Lab, Dairy Lab, and Biotechnology Lab where professors of the department provided insights about care of animals, preventive measures, expenses, and feeding for animals.

Quoting the vice chancellor Dr. Professor Shakibullah the spokesman said that special attention should be given to equip students with quality education for facing challenges ahead, successfully.

The vice chancellor emphasized non-academic engagements besides academic activities for healthy personality and boosting students' confidence.

He also urged students to focus on acquiring knowledge so that they could not only contribute to their families but also to national development.

Assistant Professor Dr. Ajab Khan, Lecturer Dr. Ulfat Batool, Teaching Assistant Saadia Safi, and Teaching Assistant Fatah Ullah were also present on the occasion.