Agriculture University teachers demands KP Governor to take notice of multiple responsibilities of the VC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The university rescue movement by Agricultural University Teachers Association (AUTA) and Officers Association Wednesday entered its second week where teachers and administrative staff demanded of the KP Governor and Chief Minister to take notice of the ongoing state of affairs in the university.

Association President Prof Dr Shah Alam Khan claimed that the Vice Chancellor Agricultural University was holding charge of VC Islamia College University Peshawar and in-charge Agricultural University Swat due to which the affairs of Agricultural University Peshawar were affected.

Dr Shah Alam demanded of the Governor and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that the multiple responsibilities of the VC should immediately be withdrawn so that he could pay attention to affairs of his own university as VC.