Agriculture University to conduct on campus examinations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has decided to conduct on campus examinations of all batches of faculties and affiliated colleges under strict standard operating procedures.

The second meeting of the implementation committee which was held on Friday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Zaheer Uddin Mirani has taken the decision while the date of examinations would be announced soon. The committee also decided to include third-year batch students of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences and SZAB Agriculture College Dokri in the on-campus teaching mode with effect from October 28, 2020.

The committee directed the faculty coordinators to work out their own examination schedule.