Agriculture varsity holds seminar on promoting food security, agriculture development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The University of Agriculture Peshawar in partnership with Intellectual the Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-PAKISTAN) organized a seminar titled ‘Promoting Agriculture Development and food Security through Intellectual Property Organization ' Economic Dividends of Agro-Tech Innovation and Consultation on Adoption of International Treaty on IP, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge 2024.’

The inaugural season of the seminar was chaired by Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University, Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht and Chairperson IPO-Pakistan, Ambassador (Retired) Farukh Amil.

Addressing the inaugural session as Chief Guest, Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appreciated the efforts of the University and the IPO-PAKISTAN to bring stakeholders from different public and private sector organizations to discuss and promote national economic security through modernizing agriculture.

He highlighted some of the projects initiated by the provincial agriculture department to enhance farm productivity.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht welcomed the guests and participants and said that the importance of intellectual property is paramount in the contemporary world from trademarks to patents, to copyrights, to geographic indications and to genetic resources.

The seminar was attended by a large number of participants both from the public and private sector including senior faculty, research community and students.