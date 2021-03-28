Agriculture Varsity is a game changer for Dera Ismail Khan: VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Arid Zone Research Center Dera Ismail Khan, under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program Sunday conducted a seminar where experts shared the ideas to enhance productivity of the wheat in the area here.

Talking to the participants, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University, Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) while quoting a study said that, if utilized properly, region of Dera Ismail Khan through its major crops like wheat, sugarcane, sugar beet, dates etc has the potential to meet the food demands of the whole province and through proper value addition the profit and income of the local people can be increased.

Agriculture University was needed for the hour and people of Dera are lucky that being the citizens of an agricultural land, they are now provided with the desired information at their doorstep in the form of Agriculture University as it can boost the production by helping the farmers to adopt smart agriculture, he further added.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who was the chief guest on this occasion, in his speech termed agriculture sector is backbone of the economy and stressed upon the need of creating awareness among the farmers.

Director General (AZRC) Noman Latif Khan Saddozai, Project Director Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Awan and Livestock Production Specialist Dr. Aftab Ahmad Awan thanked the Federal Minister and other guests for their presence in this important seminar relate to agriculture.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presented the traditional "Saraiki Ajrak" to Vice Chancellor Agriculture University at the end of the program.