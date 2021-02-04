UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Varsity Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters Of IIOK On Solidarity Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:47 PM

Agriculture varsity pays tribute to freedom fighters of IIOK on solidarity day

Kashmir solidarity day was celebrated here at Gomal University where speakers hailed the resistance of Kashmiri people to illegal Indian occupation which continues for more than seven decades now

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Kashmir solidarity day was celebrated here at Gomal University where speakers hailed the resistance of Kashmiri people to illegal Indian occupation which continues for more than seven decades now.

While talking to the audience, Chief Guest of the program, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University, Dera Ismail Khan, Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) said that Kashmir has been converted to the biggest human cage on the earth by Indian army and world needs to take this issue seriously. In modern days, the strategy has been changed and now the countries with advance research and academic systems are ruling the world, He was further quoted saying.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad thanked the VC Agriculture University and other guests for sparing the time to participate in the ceremony and said that Kashmiris have been detained for so long that they are now not sure whether they will ever be set free from the brutality of Indian army.

He further said that today is the painful day for me as our Kashmiri brothers are faced with oppression in Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir by Indian forces and you people, being the future of the country have to play your role by working hard in your departments and strengthening the economy of the country.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad presented a shield to VC Agriculture University and participation certificates were also distributed among the students at the end of the program.

More Stories From Pakistan

