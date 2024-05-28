- Home
- Pakistan
- Agriculture's Role in National Development Emphasized at Launch of 7th Agricultural Census
Agriculture's Role In National Development Emphasized At Launch Of 7th Agricultural Census
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Experts from various agricultural, research, provincial and Federal institutions highlighted the critical role agriculture can play in national development.
They stressed the need to transition from traditional agricultural practices, strengthen research databases and enhance the role of modern technology and institutions in addressing climatic hazards and natural disasters. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) launched the 7th Agricultural Census in Pakistan with an awareness seminar at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.
The event, organized by PBS, aimed to underline the importance and procedures of the upcoming census.
According to the University spokesperson, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam underscored the pivotal role of the Agricultural Census in facilitating future economic planning.
He emphasized the indispensable nature of data for research, noting that the world operates on research. Najmi Alam advocated for an increased budget for higher education to support these essential activities.
Vice Chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Marri highlighted that the last livestock census was conducted in 2006 and the agricultural census in 2010 separately. This time, however, the census will comprehensively include agriculture, agricultural machinery and livestock jointly.
Dr. Mari expressed confidence that the completion of this agricultural census by PBS would significantly benefit agricultural research and economic planning. He lamented the lack of complete authentic data in provincial statistical institutions and stressed the necessity for the country to rely on long-term policies and prepare comprehensive development modules.
The Member (SS/RM) of PBS Muhammad Sarwar Gondal highlighted the importance of data accessibility in the technological era and advocated for streamlined data availability recognized by international institutions like the IMF.
Gondal emphasized the significant assistance PBS's data provided during the 2022 floods in Sindh and envisioned the potential for issuing forecast alerts regarding floods or other disasters based on regional data with a successful implementation of a technology-based database.
During the program Member Census and Surveys Ayazuddin and Deputy Director General of PBS, Rabia Awan disclosed that field operations are slated from August to October 2024, with the enumeration of large holdings scheduled for August 2024. PBS aims to release the report on the 7th Agricultural Census in September 2025, following the completion of data analysis.
The workshop was attended by DG Livestock Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Suleman G. Abro, Zahida Detho, Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and senior officers from provincial and district government entities.
Representatives from various provincial departments, including Agriculture Extension, Agriculture Research, Livestock, Crop Reporting Service, Agricultural Engineering, Bureau of Statistics, board of Revenue and Education, as well as progressive farmers, university faculty members and a large number of students were also present.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Extreme weather, heat wave forecast in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
People of Hazara Division celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer with patriotic fervor6 minutes ago
-
House gutted6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer day of national pride, courage: Shah Kameer16 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested; narcotics, weapons recovered16 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Sukkur26 minutes ago
-
Heat stroke camp set up in Hub26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy foils major drug smuggling bid in North Arabian Sea26 minutes ago
-
NDMA provides helicopters for extinguishing fire at Trail 3 & 526 minutes ago
-
DC Khanewal visits Field Hospital amid measles, Chickenpox outbreak36 minutes ago
-
CDA deploys over 65 fire-fighters to extinguish Margalla Hills fire36 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N president unopposed36 minutes ago