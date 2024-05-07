Agriculturist Terms Wettest April As `boon’ For Barani Areas Of KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The recent experience of excessive rains marking April 2024 by Meteorologists as `Wettest’ since 1961, is blamed for wreaking damages on lives, property and standing crops in different parts of the province, but is also a boon for Barani (rain fed) areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Climate Change is always presented as a source of damage and destruction to humanity in shape of erratic rains, floods, landslides, global warming etc, but the nature’s fury also have some benefits which also needs to be highlighted, observed Professor Dr. Inamullah Khan of Agronomy Department of Agriculture University Peshawar.
The recent rains no doubt have damaged crops especially harvested wheat in mostly irrigated districts of the province including Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi.
Whereas those areas which are totally dependent on rains for farming on their land, the wettest April was not less than a boon, Dr. Inam remarked.
He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast area of Barani land especially in its Southern districts including Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D.I.Khan where crops farming is fully dependent on rain to quench thirst of highly perched farms.
The merged districts of the province, Inam continued, also lacks irrigation channels and are dependent on rains as a source of water for farming and drinking as well.
He said those areas which is receiving waters from irrigation channels have received damage from rains, especially erratic, mainly due to overflowing of nullahs and hail storms.
Excessive rains also raised expectation of increase in green pastures in the province, providing better green cover for pastoral communities, Inam added. He said there is a fodder called in local language as Braim Crop, has shown growth in the wake of the rains in the province.
The number of cuts in Braim grass have been increased, enhancing chances of getting seven to eight harvest from a single crop. As many number of cuts are in the Braim crop, the farmers can get maximum number of harvest by cutting from natural marking on the plant, he explains.
Apart of it, excessive rains not only improved water tables underground but also filled water ponds established in Barani areas for providing water for drinking and irrigation purposes, Dr Inam went on to say.
He expressed the hope of increase in production of different crops in Southern belt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where water stressed crops including chick peas, pulses, peanuts are cultivated.
