Agro-based Skilled Development Imperative For Poverty Alleviation: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:36 PM

Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi on Wednesday said that agro-based skilled development was vital for poverty alleviation and improvement in the national economy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi on Wednesday said that agro-based skilled development was vital for poverty alleviation and improvement in the national economy.

He was addressing at international symposium on "Global value chain power, power relations and challenges for Decent Work Agenda in Developing Countries" arranged by the Department of Rural Sociology and Institute of business Administration University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with International Center for Development and Decent Work (ICDD).

The country population consisted of a large number of youth, he said, adding that :" We have to provide technical as well as professional education and training to them for a better future." He said the present government had taken many initiatives to promote technical education at the national level in order to compete with the rest of world.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf said flood watering had become outdated and;" We have to take measures to replace it with other ones".

Prof Cristoph Scherrer from International Center for Development and Decent Work (ICDD) said the ICDD was a global multi-disciplinary network of eight partner universities on with its head office at the University of Kassel (Germany).

Dr Saira Akhtar, Chairperson, Department of Rural Society, said the ICDD Decent Work with the UAF was stated in 2009 and they had produced 70 scholars under the project so far and completed 18 projects.

NAVTEC Executive Director Nasir Khan, In-charge IBMS Dr Khalid Bashir, Dr Abdul Ghafor, Dr Mubashar Mehdi and other notables also spoke.

