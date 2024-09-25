Agro deptt. receives applications under "Green Tractor Scheme"

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The agriculture department has started receiving applications under “Green Tractor Scheme” launched by the Punjab government.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Ahmed said farmers having agriculture land up to 50 acres could apply for tractors under the scheme till October, 10.

Four tractors under the scheme would be distributed among the farmers in the district, he added.

The farmers could apply online, he pointed out, adding the government would give a subsidy of Rs 10,00000 on each tractor.

APP/ mza/378