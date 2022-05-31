UrduPoint.com

Agro Deptt. Seizes 600 Bags Of Fake Fertilizer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Agriculture department task force seized 600 bags of fake fertilizer and arrested five outlaws during a raid at a factory situated near Gardezi Mor Bahawalpur road here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Agriculture department task force seized 600 bags of fake fertilizer and arrested five outlaws during a raid at a factory situated near Gardezi Mor Bahawalpur road here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Agriculture and Fertilizer Controller Zaffar Abbas along with police party of Basti Malook police station conducted a raid at Almaas Agro Factory situated near Gardezi Mor Multan-Bahawalpur road. The team seized 500 bags of fake NP and 100 bags of fake BOP fertilizer. The criminals were loading the fake fertilizer at a truck for delivery at different points of the district when the task force raided.

The team got registered FIR against the owner of the factory Rao Almaas, Asad Nawaz, Ali Husnain, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Azeem, Muhammad Aslam and others while five workers of the factory have been arrested during the raid.

The factory owner was manufacturing fake fertilizer without having any license from the concerned departments, not informed the agriculture department regarding manufacturing of fertilizer and there was no store in the factory and no record of the factory.

