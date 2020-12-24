Agro-ecological zoning necessary to boost per acre yield: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday said that Agro-ecological zoning and provision of quality agricultural inputs were of utmost importance to boost per acre yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday said that Agro-ecological zoning and provision of quality agricultural inputs were of utmost importance to boost per acre yield.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed six months performance of the Agriculture department at Agriculture House.

The Minister said it was need of the hour to pay attention towards agriculture related research which would help in achieving desired results.

He further stressed upon the need to introduce high value agriculture instead of traditional crops to earn good amount of forex.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said, "We must set up latest agricultural laboratories to conduct best sampling tests." Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani directed the Special Agriculture Secretary (Marketing) Waqar Hussain to make "Mandi Application" more effective after holding consultation with stakeholders and must submit report in this regard by January 15.

Agriculture Field Director General Ghulam Saddiq said this year 270 wheat straw shredders and happy seeders had been provided to remove the paddy stubble.

Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Anjum Ali said that gram cultivation had been completed 97 percent, potato 96 percent and added that the department would meet the sowing target of onion and tomato as well.

He said that during Rabi 2020-21, 16,500,000 acres of land had been brought under wheat cultivation.

Agriculture Water Management Director General Malik Muhammad Akram said that till now management of 4,000 watercourses had been completed under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme and with 80 percent subsidy installation of solar system for farmers had also been completed.

Water ponds work had been completed and 60 percent subsidy to farmers had been provided in this regard. During ongoing fiscal year 1600 laser land levellers had also been provided to farmers.

The Agriculture Minister stressed upon the need for setting up of model union council in every district where farmers could be provided technical assistance.