UrduPoint.com

Agro Economy Experiences Rs 600 Bln Income: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

Agro economy experiences Rs 600 bln income: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the agriculture economy has experienced a record income of Rs 600 billion after the government supported agriculture sector

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the agriculture economy has experienced a record income of Rs 600 billion after the government supported agriculture sector.

Addressing Kisaan Convention here at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), he said the government introduced Kisaan Card to curb corruption in agriculture subsidy system and to provide financial assistance to farmers directly.

He said 27,694 lots were being allotted to landless farmers in Cholistan desert area to grow crops there.

He said the country, especially Punjab province received record yield and production of wheat, rice, corn and sugarcane. He said the government paid special attention towards farmer community by providing them financial assistance.

The CM said Bahawalpur would get South Punjab Secretariat. He said the work on 187 development projects worth Rs 36 billion was underway in Bahawalpur, adding that more 136 projects worth Rs 12 billion were in pipeline for Bahawalpur. He said that a 42 kilometres long road would be built to connect Bahawalpur with CPEC.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Road CPEC Bahawalpur IUB Cholistan Government Wheat Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

All stakeholders to be consulted before taking any ..

All stakeholders to be consulted before taking any step about South Punjab: Prim ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to continue providing resources, opportunitie ..

Govt to continue providing resources, opportunities to youth: Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 London High Court to Hear US Appeal on Assange Non ..

London High Court to Hear US Appeal on Assange Non-Extradition in Late October

1 minute ago
 New heat record in Italy as 'Lucifer' sweeps in

New heat record in Italy as 'Lucifer' sweeps in

1 minute ago
 Pb govt releases huge funds for sewage lines repla ..

Pb govt releases huge funds for sewage lines replacement in Multan

4 minutes ago
 Jerusalem court freezes razing of some Palestinian ..

Jerusalem court freezes razing of some Palestinian homes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.