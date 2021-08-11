Agro economy experiences Rs 600 bln income: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the agriculture economy has experienced a record income of Rs 600 billion after the government supported agriculture sector

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the agriculture economy has experienced a record income of Rs 600 billion after the government supported agriculture sector.

Addressing Kisaan Convention here at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), he said the government introduced Kisaan Card to curb corruption in agriculture subsidy system and to provide financial assistance to farmers directly.

He said 27,694 lots were being allotted to landless farmers in Cholistan desert area to grow crops there.

He said the country, especially Punjab province received record yield and production of wheat, rice, corn and sugarcane. He said the government paid special attention towards farmer community by providing them financial assistance.

The CM said Bahawalpur would get South Punjab Secretariat. He said the work on 187 development projects worth Rs 36 billion was underway in Bahawalpur, adding that more 136 projects worth Rs 12 billion were in pipeline for Bahawalpur. He said that a 42 kilometres long road would be built to connect Bahawalpur with CPEC.